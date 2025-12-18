Kylie Jenner says Jesus Guerrero "communicated" with her after unexpected death

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner revealed the sweet message she received from her late hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, on The Kardashians.

Kylie Jenner (l.) briefly touched on her late friend and hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, after his shocking passing earlier this year. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Scott Disick spent the night at the Khy founder's "haunted" mansion on Thursday's episode.

While the Kar-Jenners shared their experiences with the supernatural, Kylie revealed that Jesus, who unexpectedly died in February, contacted her through Kim.

"Kim called me a few days ago and said that Jesus came to her in a dream. He said, 'Please tell Kylie that I love her,'" the Kylie Cosmetics owner said.

The late hairstylist, who also worked with stars like Jennifer Lopez, tragically passed away at the age of 34 from pneumonia.

Khloé explained in her confessional that Kylie's close friend "does show up to her in certain ways."

She added, "I think that is so special. And I think it's so beautiful when people who've passed on, they want to reassure you and tell you that they're okay."