Kylie Jenner talks "powerful" journey on The Kardashians and gets more heat from fans

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner took viewers for a behind-the-scenes look at her makeup empire on the latest episode of The Kardashians, and spoke about her journey to the top.

Kylie Jenner got real about the impact makeup has had on her life on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

The 25-year-old mom of two is a beauty mogul for a reason!

During Thursday's episode of her family's Hulu series, Kylie headed to Milan to see how her makeup products are made.

While there, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO reflected on the beginning stages of her beauty brand and how she hopes to get even more involved in the future.

"Makeup is powerful, makes me powerful," she shared, adding that she realized at "16 that makeup was what I wanted to do."



Kylie continued that she basically is self-taught when it comes to her makeup career, and she experienced a lot of "trial and error."

"I do always feel like I want to do more. I took a lot of personal time in my early 20s and wanted to be young mom" she explained.

"But the rest of my 20s, I want to focus on work and really dive in."