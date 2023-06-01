Kylie Jenner talks "powerful" journey on The Kardashians and gets more heat from fans
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner took viewers for a behind-the-scenes look at her makeup empire on the latest episode of The Kardashians, and spoke about her journey to the top.
The 25-year-old mom of two is a beauty mogul for a reason!
During Thursday's episode of her family's Hulu series, Kylie headed to Milan to see how her makeup products are made.
While there, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO reflected on the beginning stages of her beauty brand and how she hopes to get even more involved in the future.
"Makeup is powerful, makes me powerful," she shared, adding that she realized at "16 that makeup was what I wanted to do."
Kylie continued that she basically is self-taught when it comes to her makeup career, and she experienced a lot of "trial and error."
"I do always feel like I want to do more. I took a lot of personal time in my early 20s and wanted to be young mom" she explained.
"But the rest of my 20s, I want to focus on work and really dive in."
Why are fans hating on Kylie Jenner?
Yet, the mom of two was met with backlash from viewers who slammed Kylie for not wearing personal protective equipment at the facility.
The criticism actually began last August when the reality star shared snaps on Instagram of herself at the lab, sans any eyewear, gloves, or a hair net.
One pic showed the mogul using a spatula to smear a product on the back of her gloveless hands before placing the cross-contaminated tool back into the beaker.
While she did defend herself from the outcry in a since-removed comment, seeing the mishap go down on camera didn't exactly do much to help her case.
Yet since Kylie was seen addressing the family's unhealthy beauty standards in a promo for a future episode of the reality series, perhaps it will lead to some changes down the line.
