Lady Gaga apologizes to fans after abruptly canceling Miami concert

Miami, Florida - Singer Lady Gaga has addressed her "little monsters" after unexpectedly canceling her Miami show amid her Mayhem Ball tour .

Lady Gaga (c.) suddenly postponed her Miami show amid her Mayhem Ball tour due to a vocal strain. © Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP

The 39-year-old told fans via her Instagram story that she canceled her Miami concert due to "a significant risk" of damage to her vocal cords on Wednesday evening.

"Hi everyone, I am really so so sorry but I need to postpone tonight's show in Miami," she began, explaining that during rehearsals, her voice was "extremely strained."

The Bad Romance hitmaker said that she was advised by both her doctor and vocal coach not to perform "because of the risk it poses."

She continued that it was a "hard and agonizing decision" to cancel, but she didn't want to cause permanent damage.

"I hope you can forgive me and accept my sincerest apologies for any disappointment. Let down. Inconvenience," Gaga continued.

Kaseya Center, the venue hosting the concert, also confirmed her cancellation in a post, telling followers that the "rescheduled date and the process for refunds will be issued soon."