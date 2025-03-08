Is Taylor Swift secretly featured on Lady Gaga's new album Mayhem?
Los Angeles, California - Fans of Taylor Swift think she may have secretly joined Lady Gaga on How Bad Do U Want Me from her new album Mayhem – but are the rumors true?
Gaga's new album dropped on Friday, which lit excited fans up on social media.
Now, Swifties are convinced that Taylor masterminded a feature on How Bad Do U Want Me.
"wait, why does how bad do u want me by lady gaga sound like a taylor swift song???" one fan wrote on X. "i was so convinced it was hers."
"Not Taylor Swift having her Snow on the beach moment on #MAYHEM," another fan tweeted, referencing her past collaboration with Lana Del Rey.
Rumors swirled even more as fans noticed another sample in the song by Yaz, a band Taylor and her producer Jack Antonoff adore.
However, an inside source told US Weekly on Friday that Taylor isn't on the track whatsoever.
The mutual love is real though. In 2024, Gaga told Vogue she loves the Fortnight singer, while Taylor praised Gaga to Entertainment Weekly in 2019.
Could an actual collab be coming soon, perhaps in a Gaga remix?
Cover photo: Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP