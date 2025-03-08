Is Taylor Swift secretly featured on Lady Gaga's new album Mayhem?

Los Angeles, California - Fans of Taylor Swift think she may have secretly joined Lady Gaga on How Bad Do U Want Me from her new album Mayhem – but are the rumors true?

Fans are convinced Taylor Swift (r.) is featured on Lady Gaga's (l.) new album, Mayhem. Could the rumors be true? © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Gaga's new album dropped on Friday, which lit excited fans up on social media.

Now, Swifties are convinced that Taylor masterminded a feature on How Bad Do U Want Me.

"wait, why does how bad do u want me by lady gaga sound like a taylor swift song???" one fan wrote on X. "i was so convinced it was hers."

"Not Taylor Swift having her Snow on the beach moment on #MAYHEM," another fan tweeted, referencing her past collaboration with Lana Del Rey.

Rumors swirled even more as fans noticed another sample in the song by Yaz, a band Taylor and her producer Jack Antonoff adore.

However, an inside source told US Weekly on Friday that Taylor isn't on the track whatsoever.