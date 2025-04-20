Lady Gaga takes mic glitch in stride during stunning Coachella performance

Palm Springs, California - Lady Gaga expertly handled a technical glitch during at Coachella on Friday as her mic cut off in the middle of the star 's second performance at the festival.

Lady Gaga effortlessly dealt with her mic malfunctioning during her second Coachella performance. © Collage: REUTERS & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Footage showed the moment Gaga's headset microphone failed as she was performing her second song, Abracadabra.

The 39-year-old continued singing and carried on with the choreography of the hit, which involved many dancers, without hesitation.

In the middle of the performance, she swapped the faulty headset for a conventional handheld microphone. Later, she returned to using a headset.

Sitting at the piano, she apologized for the minor glitch.

"I'm sorry my mic was broken for a second. At least you know I sing live," she added with a laugh.

"I guess all we can do is our best, and I’m certainly giving you my best tonight."

It was Gaga's second show at Coachella, having opened the festival on April 11 with a blockbuster set.