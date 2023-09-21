Lana Del Rey responds to Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo crediting her as inspiration

Los Angeles, California - Lana Del Rey has nothing but praise for her pop protégés Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish .

In a new interview, Lana Del Rey opened up about fellow singers Billie Eilish (l.) and Olivia Rodrigo (r.) crediting her with inspiring their music. © Collage: IMAGO / Starface & MediaPunch & ZUMA Wire

In a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the 38-year-old singer spoke about the Gen-Z stars, both of whom have credited her as a major inspiration for their own work.

"Because Billie and Olivia are such good people, it's f**king awesome," Lana said of the pair. "I love them and their music."

"It's not like you have to be nice to be good [in music]," the Summertime Sadness artist added. But, if you happen to be nice and a great singer, it makes me happy for the culture."

As Billie and Olivia continue to dominate today's music scene, both have named Lana as a key force in both impacting their work and paving the way for female musicians overall.

Last month, the Ocean Eyes artist said Lana "changed music for girls and the potential of what is possible" with her 2012 album, Born to Die.

Olivia spoke similarly of Lana while presenting her with the Visionary Award at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards back in March, crediting the Ultraviolence artist with blazing a path for female songwriters like herself.