LeBron James' family hilariously impersonate him in viral video
Los Angeles, California - LeBron James' family's charming mimicry of his trademark actions is sure to bring a smile to your face!
The "James Gang," which includes LeBron's wife, Savannah, and their three children, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri, took the basketball world by storm with their hilarious impressions of the NBA superstar in a viral video.
In the clip that has earned over three million views on X, Bronny hilariously copied his dad's famous "Silencer" celebration, which LeBron made famous back in his Miami Heat days. This move is all about teasing the haters, and Bronny's version was a real crowd-pleaser.
Savannah also gave it a go, trying to imitate her husband's on-court running and backpedaling, but let's just say Bronny totally aced his impression, leaving his mom in the dust!
The cutest moment came when LeBron's nine-year-old daughter Zhuri tried to recreate his famous pregame move of tossing chalk into the air.
The James family's playful imitations had fans flooding the internet with their reactions.
James family gets fans buzzing with LeBron impressions
The basketball world went nuts over the James' "LeBron" impersonations lighting up the internet!
"Savannah did that running back perfectly lmaooo," one fan tweeted.
"Savannah needs to replace AD in the lineup. She got game if she pulled off that lebron run perfectly," another hilariously added.
"Bronny was lowkey on point," another fan wrote.
"Zhuri really thought her pops was behind her when bronny yawned," another noted.
LeBron James began his 21st season in the NBA against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.
