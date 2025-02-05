LeBron James shares first public comments on Luka Doncic trade deal

Los Angeles, California - LeBron James said Tuesday he is relishing the prospect of joining forces with Luka Doncic at the Los Angeles Lakers following the shock deal which has stunned the basketball world.

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (r.) and Luka Doncic, formerly of the Dallas Mavericks, are now teammates after a shock trade deal.

Doncic was formally unveiled by the Lakers on Tuesday after a jaw-dropping trade from the Dallas Mavericks that saw Anthony Davis head in the opposite direction.

Lakers star James was only informed of the Doncic trade late on Saturday, and admitted on Tuesday he was still coming to terms with the news in his first public comments since the deal.

"It's been a whirlwind," James said shortly after leading the Lakers to a 122-97 drubbing of the Los Angeles Clippers.

"It's been challenging for sure, you know, especially for me. I had six years with AD (Anthony Davis), won a championship with my guy, one of my best friends, obviously."

"But you know it's a business, and you understand that. It's the business of basketball. We understand that."