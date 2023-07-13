LeBron James' daughter hilariously calls her mom out at 2023 ESPY Awards

Los Angeles, California - While NBA superstar LeBron James knows how to shine in the media spotlight, he was outdone by another member of the James gang at the 2023 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night.

NBA superstar LeBron James' (l.) youngest child, 8-year-old Zhuri (r.), hilariously stole the show at the 2023 ESPYS Awards after saving her mom from a TV slip-up. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / Jesse Grant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

LeBron's wife, Savannah, and their three children, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri, made a special appearance on the ESPY stage when honoring the NBA's all-time leading scorer for his achievement.

And boy, did his youngest, Zhuri, steal the show!

The 8-year-old hilariously cut her mom off before Savannah slipped a television no-no while celebrating her basketball legend husband.

"I want to tell you what I think: I think LeBron James is the baddest mother—," Savannah said before Zhuri gasped and said, "Mom."



Well played, Zhuri!

The adorable moment between the James family quickly circulated over the internet after the ceremony, garnering millions of views across Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and more.

Poised in front of the bright lights and cameras, does Zhuri James have a potential future in the world of acting?

As the daughter of a film producer, she just might!