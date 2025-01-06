Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy returns to Insta after touching reunion with rescue dog

New York, New York - Kate Cassidy, the former girlfriend of Liam Payne, has been reunited with the rescue dog she shared with the late star .

Kate Cassidy has been reunited with her rescue dog Nala after Liam Payne's tragic death in October. © Collage: IMAGO/Bestimage & Screenshot/Instagram/@kateecass

According to a source who spoke with The Sun, Cassidy spent New Year's Eve with Nala, the sweet rescue dog she and Payne had as a couple, as well as close friends and family.

"New Year's Eve won't be a celebratory occasion, but she's got her nearest and dearest around her," the source told The Sun. "Nala is also a huge source of comfort. In many ways, she's all Kate has left of Liam."

Meanwhile, after only posting on social media once since Payne's passing, Cassidy returned online to share a clip of her participating in a "meals on wheels" charity initiative on Thursday.

The 25-year-old influencer is seen preparing takeaway pasta dishes for the community.

Liam Payne tragically fell to his death last October, in an incident that shocked fans and left his loved ones shattered.