Was Liam Payne planning to marry girlfriend Kate Cassidy before his death?

Los Angeles, California - Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, has shed light on their plans for the future before the One Direction star tragically passed away earlier this month.

Liam Payne's (l.) girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, has shed light on their plans for the future before the One Direction star tragically passed away earlier this month. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

In a tribute shared to Instagram Wednesday, the 25-year-old honored her late boyfriend with several photos of them together along with a heartfelt message.

Kate said her heart was "shattered" after his death and called Liam "my best friend" and the "love of my life".

She went on to reveal that just a few weeks earlier, the two had been "manifesting" their future together in private notes.

While Liam had asked her not to look at his note, Kate did, and she shared that it read, "Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444."

"Liam I know we'll be together forever, but in the way we had planned," the influencer continued. "You will always be with me. I've gained a guardian angel."

Along with old photos of the couple, Kate also included a message about the number 444, which was named "the favorite number sequence of the angels."

The British musician fell to his death from the balcony of his hotel room on October 16.