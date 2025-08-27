Lil Nas X breaks silence on "terrifying" arrest: "Your girl is gonna be okay"

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Lil Nas X told fans that he'll be "alright" after getting arrested and being charged with assault .

Lil Nas X has broken his silence after being released from jail following his shocking August 21 arrest. © Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 26-year-old entertainer took to his Instagram story on Tuesday to address his August 21 arrest and assured his followers that he's "okay."

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, said in the clip, "Your girl is gonna be okay, boo. Okay? S**t's gonna be all right."

"S**t's gonna be all right. S**t," he added. "That was f**king terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be alright."

The Old Town Road artist was arrested after cops responded to reports of him walking nearly naked along Ventura Blvd in LA.

In the viral video, Hill was seen in his underwear and cowboy boots while speaking to drivers who passed him.