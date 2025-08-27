Lil Nas X breaks silence on "terrifying" arrest: "Your girl is gonna be okay"
Los Angeles, California - Rapper Lil Nas X told fans that he'll be "alright" after getting arrested and being charged with assault.
The 26-year-old entertainer took to his Instagram story on Tuesday to address his August 21 arrest and assured his followers that he's "okay."
Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, said in the clip, "Your girl is gonna be okay, boo. Okay? S**t's gonna be all right."
"S**t's gonna be all right. S**t," he added. "That was f**king terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be alright."
The Old Town Road artist was arrested after cops responded to reports of him walking nearly naked along Ventura Blvd in LA.
In the viral video, Hill was seen in his underwear and cowboy boots while speaking to drivers who passed him.
While the two-time Grammy winner didn't explain the incident, a rep for the Los Angeles Police Department shared, "Upon arrival, the suspect charged at officers. He was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital for a possible overdose and placed under arrest for battery on a police officer."
