Miley Cyrus reveals bizarre "phobia" to this major Christmas staple: "It's a phobia and i need help"

Los Angeles, California - Singer Miley Cyrus recently revealed a particular dislike for this key part of the Christmas experience, and it's a doozy. You might wanna sit down for this one...

"[For] Christmas, I'm known as a little bit of a Grinch, because I have a qualm with Christmas," the Flowers artist told Jimmy Kimmel.

Apparently, Miley – audibly gagging throughout her explanation – cannot stand a basic part of everyday life.

"...I hate paper. Like, looking at that makes me wanna vomit," she admitted.

According to the Disney alum, her big problem with paper around Christmastime in particular comes "when people have dry hands and they touch paper and then it's Christmas and it's cold and everyone's hands are dry and they're touching paper!"

Jimmy was shocked at her admission, quickly looking for some lotion to moisturize his hands with so as not to offend.

The 33-year-old star can't even open holiday cards due to her "paper" aversion.

"Like, when someone sends me a lovely letter? I don't even open it. I love text message – NO PAPER. Email – NO PAPER. Phone call – NO PAPER."

"Can you read the newspaper?" the late night host asked in confusion.

"No," Miley answered. "It's a phobia and i need help."

But then Jimmy asked if the well-known weed aficionado had any issues with rolling papers...

"That's fine," she smiled.

The phobia is even getting worse over time, which is why she is considering being hypnotized. At home, her fiancé Maxx Morando takes care of opening packages – outside.