Linda Lavin, Tony-winning actor and star of iconic sitcom Alice, has died

Los Angeles, California - Film, TV, and theater star Linda Lavin has passed away at the age of 87.

Linda Lavin, acclaimed star of Alice and Tony Award-winning Broadway actor, passed away at the age of 87 amid a battle with lung cancer. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As her representative Bill Veloric told the Associated Press, Lavin died on Sunday in Los Angeles as a result of a recently discovered lung cancer.

Lavin was best known for her leading role in the television series Alice from 1976 to 1985, in which she played a widow dreaming of a Hollywood career and working as a waitress in a diner.

She was also known for her performances in films such as The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984), The Back-Up Plan (2010), and Wanderlust (2012).

Lavin also appeared increasingly in Broadway plays, including The Riot Act, Last of the Red Hot Lovers, and Broadway Bound, for the latter of which she received the Tony Award for Best Actress in 1987.

As Deadline reported, Lavin was still working in Hollywood at the time of her death, having just recently appeared in the Netflix series No Good Deed, which debuted earlier this month.