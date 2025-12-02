Lindsay Lohan uses stylish cover shoot to reveal her impressive tattoo collection

New York, New York - Actor and singer Lindsay Lohan has exploded back onto the scene with a cover shoot for New York Magazine, which revealed her extensive collection of tattoos .

Lindsay Lohan revealed her insane tattoo collection in a cover shoot for New York Magazine. © AFP/Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lohan was featured on one of New York Magazine's covers this week as part of their first-ever "Culturati50" portfolio, which celebrated the people who shaped entertainment over the course of 2025.

In the cover photo, the 39-year-old Freaky Friday star was seen wearing a strapless black dress, bright red lipstick, golden bracelets, and a stunning necklace.

What was most remarkable, though, was the clear view she gave of at least six of the many tattoos that dot her body, which she usually keeps relatively hidden.

On her left wrist, the Marilyn Monroe quote "I restore myself when I'm alone" can be read, while red triangles are visible on both arms. A small star is visible on the inside of her left wrist.

It is believed that Lohan sports at least 15 tattoos in total, if not more. They are rarely seen and often hidden, thought to be largely on her ribcage and feet.

When asked to reflect on entertainment in 2025, Lohan revealed that her favorite movie of the year was F1: The Movie because it was "thrilling, fast-paced, and beautifully shot."