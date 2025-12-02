Full House star Dave Coulier reveals devastating diagnosis after beating cancer

New York, New York - Full House star Dave Coulier has shared another heartbreaking health struggle after he battled stage 3 non-Hodgkin Lymphoma earlier this year.

Dave Coulier is facing another cancer battle after beating non-Hodgkin lymphoma earlier this year. © IMAGO / Depositphotos

The 66-year-old appeared on the Today show on Tuesday, where he revealed that he has been diagnosed with tongue cancer.

Coulier, who became a beloved sitcom star through his role as Uncle Joey on Full House, received the diagnosis in October.

"To go through chemotherapy and feel that relief of whoa, it's gone, and then to get a test that says, well, now you've got another kind of cancer... it is a shock to the system," he said.

Coulier's new diagnosis is unrelated to his non-Hodgkin lymphoma and is an HPV-related oropharyngeal tongue cancer.

The actor had announced in March that he was cancer-free following chemotherapy treatment for the non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

He told the show that he didn't have any symptoms ahead of his latest diagnosis, but doctors discovered it through a PET scan that he received as a follow-up from his initial cancer battle.

Thankfully, Coulier's new cancer has a promising prognosis.

"We found it early enough where it's very treatable," he said, adding that the disease has a "90% curability rate."