Diddy slams 50 Cent's Netflix docuseries as a "shameful hit piece"

New York, New York - Convicted hip-hop star Sean "Diddy" Combs has spoken out against the new Netflix documentary about his life and crimes, calling it a "shameful hit piece."

A spokesperson for Sean "Diddy" Combs slammed Netflix for allegedly using unauthorized footage in a new docuseries about the disgraced mogul. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@Netflix & Angela WEISS / AFP

Per Variety, a spokesperson for the 56-year-old, who is currently in prison, accused Netflix of including "stolen footage that was never authorized for release" in the new series called Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

"As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way," the rep continued.

"It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work."

Combs' spokesperson also called out 50 Cent's role in the project, saying it was "staggering" that Netflix would allow someone "with a personal vendetta" against Combs to be involved creatively.

Alexandra Stapleton, the director of the docuseries, denied the claims in a statement of her own, saying, "It came to us, we obtained the footage legally and have the necessary rights."

Stapleton added that the crew had reached out to the mogul's legal team for an interview or a comment several times, but they never responded to the requests.