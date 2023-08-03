Lizzo called "narcissistic bully" by filmmaker who was supposed to direct her documentary
Los Angles, California - Lizzo's reputation is under fire amid accusations of sexual harassment and fat shaming, and filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison has added her voice to the chorus of criticism.
All that positivity may have been for show.
Tuesday, Lizzo was hit with an explosive lawsuit by three of her former tour dancers.
They are accusing the singer, her production company, and her dance captain Shirlene Quigley of sexual, religious, and racial harassment as well as creating a toxic and hostile work environment.
On Wednesday, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison came out in support of the dancers. Taking to Twitter, she criticize the Truth Hurts singer, describing her as a "narcissistic bully."
Lizzo's brand of positivity and self-love is just hypocrisy, Allison argued, saying: "[She] has built her brand off lies."
Sophia Nahli Allison supports dancers and says Lizzo is "unkind"
Allison was supposed to direct a documentary about Lizzo, but after shadowing the Juice singer for about two weeks, she decided to walk away.
On Twitter, the filmmaker explained: "I was treated with such disrespect by her. I witnessed how arrogant, unkind, and cruel she is. I was not protected and thrown into a s***y situation with little support. My spirit said to run as fast as you f***ing can, and I'm grateful I trusted my gut. I felt gaslit and deeply hurt, but I've healed."
The documentary titled Love, Lizzo was released on HBO Max in November 2022 and eventually directed by Doug Pray, who as Allison pointed, out is a cis white man.
Sophia continued, "Reading these reports make me realize how dangerous of a situation it was. This kind of abuse of power happens far too often. Much love and support to the dancers."
The documentarian piled on the criticism, adding: "Lizzo creates an extremely toxic and hostile working environment and undermine the work, labor, and authority of other black and brown womxn in the process."
Cover photo: Collage: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/Lizzo