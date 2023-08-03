Lizzo called "narcissistic bully" by filmmaker who was supposed to direct her documentary

Los Angles, California - Lizzo' s r eputation is under fire amid accusations of sexual harassment and fat shaming, and filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison has added her voice to the chorus of criticism.

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison (l.) called Lizzo a "narcissistic bully" in response to allegations that she sexually harassed and fat-shamed her dancers. © Collage: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/Lizzo

All that positivity may have been for show.

Tuesday, Lizzo was hit with an explosive lawsuit by three of her former tour dancers.

They are accusing the singer, her production company, and her dance captain Shirlene Quigley of sexual, religious, and racial harassment as well as creating a toxic and hostile work environment.

On Wednesday, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison came out in support of the dancers. Taking to Twitter, she criticize the Truth Hurts singer, describing her as a "narcissistic bully."

Lizzo's brand of positivity and self-love is just hypocrisy, Allison argued, saying: "[She] has built her brand off lies."