Lizzo slays "blonde era" looks and Beyoncé vibes in sizzling new pics!
Los Angeles, California - Bop star Lizzo served major looks and channeled Queen Beyoncé as she dove headfirst into her stunning new "blonde era"!
The 37-year-old's latest Instagram post captured her strutting her stuff backstage at SZA's Los Angeles stop on the Grand National Tour, where she made a surprise appearance that left fans shook.
During her time on stage, Lizzo brought her A-game and delivered a remix of her hit song Special.
Rocking a curve-hugging, lacy brown two-piece set, her fresh blonde hair had fans drawing comparisons to Queen Bey's iconic style, per Page Six.
"I thought it was Bey," one fan gushed in the comments, while another dubbed her "Lizzyonce."
The Truth Hurts singer even nodded to Bey by including a screenshot from one of Beyoncé's Cècred haircare ads in her post, making it clear who inspired her latest slay.
She captioned the carousel, "Just a girl & her blonde era."
Earlier this month, she teased her new blonde vibes at the Met Gala, stunning in a platinum shoulder-length wig styled with loose waves.
Lizzo rings in Memorial Day weekend with stunning vids
Lizzo kept the vibes high as she kicked off Memorial Day weekend with two fire Instagram reels on Friday, declaring "YITTY GRRRL SUMMER HAS BEGUN!"
In the first video, the Juice star danced outside, flaunting her blonde locks and a jaw-dropping yellow and blue overlapping bikini paired with strappy heels.
Surrounded by her Grammys and four flower-pot stuffed animal toys that hilariously repeated her words, Lizzo belted out, "B***h we outside put some yitty on your t*****s, period!"
Her energy? Unmatched.
In the second reel, she danced it up with her flower-pot crew while spitting bars from what fans are buzzing is a brand-new track.
She also flexed a Labubu, the plush toy obsession taking over Gen Z's feeds.
Captioned "A LIL SOMETHIN FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND," the clip has fans losing it over her confidence and stunning vocals.
"I WILL BE BLASTING THIS SONG ALL SUMMERRRR," one fan commented.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@lizzobeeating