Lizzo slays "blonde era" looks and Beyoncé vibes in sizzling new pics!

Los Angeles, California - Bop star Lizzo served major looks and channeled Queen Beyoncé as she dove headfirst into her stunning new "blonde era"!

The 37-year-old's latest Instagram post captured her strutting her stuff backstage at SZA's Los Angeles stop on the Grand National Tour, where she made a surprise appearance that left fans shook.

During her time on stage, Lizzo brought her A-game and delivered a remix of her hit song Special.

Rocking a curve-hugging, lacy brown two-piece set, her fresh blonde hair had fans drawing comparisons to Queen Bey's iconic style, per Page Six.

"I thought it was Bey," one fan gushed in the comments, while another dubbed her "Lizzyonce."

The Truth Hurts singer even nodded to Bey by including a screenshot from one of Beyoncé's Cècred haircare ads in her post, making it clear who inspired her latest slay.

She captioned the carousel, "Just a girl & her blonde era."

Earlier this month, she teased her new blonde vibes at the Met Gala, stunning in a platinum shoulder-length wig styled with loose waves.