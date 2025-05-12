Lizzo says that she has no friends in new interview – here's why
Los Angeles, California - Lizzo is known for her candid, no-holds-barred confessions on the public stage, and now she's opened up about why she has trouble making and keeping friends since achieving worldwide fame.
In a recent video interview with Ziwe, the Still Bad singer confessed that she doesn't have friends anymore because of the "weird" nature of fame.
"I used to have so many friends, but when you get famous, it gets really weird... everyone makes it weird for famous people," she explained.
"I'm still a normal person," she added. "You're still you. Everything around you changes. It's heartbreaking."
The pop star then urged viewers of the interview not to try becoming celebrities themselves.
"Don't be famous... I know you guys want to be, and I know you want to go online, go viral, get your money, and be rich," she said into the camera.
"Rich and famous are not the same thing," Lizzo continued. "If you're an artist, do your art, but don't just be famous. You can't leave. It never ends."
Lizzo has previously been embroiled in a flurry of legal troubles with several former backup dancers who accused her of workplace harassment in 2023.
"I was so heartbroken by the world and so deeply hurt that I didn't want to live anymore, and I was so deeply afraid of people that I didn't want to be seen. Eventually, I got over that fear," she told the crowd at a live performance in March.
Cover photo: DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP