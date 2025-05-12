Lizzo says that she has no friends in new interview – here's why

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo is known for her candid, no-holds-barred confessions on the public stage, and now she's opened up about why she has trouble making and keeping friends since achieving worldwide fame.

Lizzo attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a recent video interview with Ziwe, the Still Bad singer confessed that she doesn't have friends anymore because of the "weird" nature of fame.

"I used to have so many friends, but when you get famous, it gets really weird... everyone makes it weird for famous people," she explained.

"I'm still a normal person," she added. "You're still you. Everything around you changes. It's heartbreaking."

The pop star then urged viewers of the interview not to try becoming celebrities themselves.

"Don't be famous... I know you guys want to be, and I know you want to go online, go viral, get your money, and be rich," she said into the camera.

"Rich and famous are not the same thing," Lizzo continued. "If you're an artist, do your art, but don't just be famous. You can't leave. It never ends."