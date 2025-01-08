Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Paris Hilton, and more stars react to devastating LA fires

Pacific Palisades, California - Kourtney Kardashian , Hailey Bieber, and more celebrities have reacted to the gut-wrenching Palisades wildfires .

(From l. to r.) Hailey Bieber, Paris Hilton, and Kourtney Kardashian are among the stars who have shared shocking footage of the Pacific Palisades wildfire as thousands flee their homes. © Collage: ARAYA DOHENY & ALBERTO E. RODRIGUEZ & KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Several stars have asked for prayers and dropped horrifying footage from the LA wildfires that continue to ravage their homes in California.

Kourtney shared a clip via her Instagram story highlighting a news report about the scary incident and captioned it, "devastating."

Paris also posted an aerial shot of the blazing fire, writing, "Praying for LA/California."

The heiress also advocated for the safety of animals that would be fleeing the area and shared a link to shelters in follow-up posts.

Justin Bieber's wife, meanwhile, reshared Complex's post on the wildfires and wrote, along with crying and a heartbroken emoji, "Praying everyone is safe."

Actors Mark Hamill, Ben Affleck, and James Woods were among the few celebs who were reportedly forced to evacuate their homes.