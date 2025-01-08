Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Paris Hilton, and more stars react to devastating LA fires
Pacific Palisades, California - Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and more celebrities have reacted to the gut-wrenching Palisades wildfires.
Several stars have asked for prayers and dropped horrifying footage from the LA wildfires that continue to ravage their homes in California.
Kourtney shared a clip via her Instagram story highlighting a news report about the scary incident and captioned it, "devastating."
Paris also posted an aerial shot of the blazing fire, writing, "Praying for LA/California."
The heiress also advocated for the safety of animals that would be fleeing the area and shared a link to shelters in follow-up posts.
Justin Bieber's wife, meanwhile, reshared Complex's post on the wildfires and wrote, along with crying and a heartbroken emoji, "Praying everyone is safe."
Actors Mark Hamill, Ben Affleck, and James Woods were among the few celebs who were reportedly forced to evacuate their homes.
James documented the terrifying moment, while Ben was reported to be heading to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's home to be with their three children.
