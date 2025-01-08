Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Paris Hilton, and more stars react to devastating LA fires

Kourtney Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Hailey Bieber, and more stars have shared shocking footage of the Pacific Palisades wildfire as thousands flee their homes.

By Elyse Johnson

Pacific Palisades, California - Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and more celebrities have reacted to the gut-wrenching Palisades wildfires.

(From l. to r.) Hailey Bieber, Paris Hilton, and Kourtney Kardashian are among the stars who have shared shocking footage of the Pacific Palisades wildfire as thousands flee their homes.
(From l. to r.) Hailey Bieber, Paris Hilton, and Kourtney Kardashian are among the stars who have shared shocking footage of the Pacific Palisades wildfire as thousands flee their homes.  © Collage: ARAYA DOHENY & ALBERTO E. RODRIGUEZ & KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Several stars have asked for prayers and dropped horrifying footage from the LA wildfires that continue to ravage their homes in California.

Kourtney shared a clip via her Instagram story highlighting a news report about the scary incident and captioned it, "devastating."

Paris also posted an aerial shot of the blazing fire, writing, "Praying for LA/California."

Liam Payne: Man who allegedly sold deadly drugs to One Direction star surrenders to police
Celebrities Liam Payne: Man who allegedly sold deadly drugs to One Direction star surrenders to police

The heiress also advocated for the safety of animals that would be fleeing the area and shared a link to shelters in follow-up posts.

Justin Bieber's wife, meanwhile, reshared Complex's post on the wildfires and wrote, along with crying and a heartbroken emoji, "Praying everyone is safe."

Actors Mark Hamill, Ben Affleck, and James Woods were among the few celebs who were reportedly forced to evacuate their homes.

James documented the terrifying moment, while Ben was reported to be heading to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's home to be with their three children.

Cover photo: Collage: ARAYA DOHENY & ALBERTO E. RODRIGUEZ & KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

More on Kourtney Kardashian: