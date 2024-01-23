Madonna celebrates daughter's birthday in epic style at MSG show

New York, New York - Madonna made sure that her daughter Mercy's 18th birthday was something very special by throwing a party not at home, but at Madison Square Garden!

Madonna (l) celebrated her daughter, Mercy, on her 18th birthday with an epic on-stage shoutout at Madison Square Garden. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/madonna

During her Celebration World Tour show on Monday, the 65-year-old superstar Madonna not only gave her daughter Mercy a great birthday surprise but also delighted her fans.

The pop icon asked her daughter, who was seated in the front row, to stand up and show herself to the audience.

Somewhat taken aback by her mother's big shoutout, Mercy stood a few seconds later and was handed a lit candle, which she blew out to loud cheers from the fans.

"Look at this queen!" Madonna said as she cheered for her birthday girl.

Afterward, Mercy was serenaded by her mother and the audience with Happy Birthday, as reported by PEOPLE. The pop duo then performed Bad Girl together for the delighted crowd, with Mercy accompanying her mother live on the piano.

Along with the concert tribute, Madonna paid homage to her daughter with a moving message shared via Instagram.