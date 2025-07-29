Blake Lively makes surprising move after targeting pro-Justin Baldoni content creators

New York, New York - Blake Lively has withdrawn several subpoenas her lawyers sent to content creators who have covered her ongoing legal battle against her co-star, Justin Baldoni.

Blake Lively (r.) has dropped subpoenas sent to three content creators who have covered her ongoing legal battle against Justin Baldoni. © Collage: CINDY ORD & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The It Ends With Us actors have been locked in a dramatic legal war since last December, when Lively accused the 41-year-old filmmaker of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Baldoni has denied her claims, but his countersuit accusing her of defamation was tossed by a federal judge last month.

As they look to prove their claim that Baldoni hired a crisis PR team to carry out a retalitory smear campaign, Lively's team subpoenaed several small content creators who have covered the case.

But Us Weekly, the 37-year-old Gossip Girl star's team said on Monday that "there is no further information required" from three of those creators – Kassidy O'Connell, McKenzie Folks, and Lauren Neidigh.

Therefore, the subpoenas issued to Google and X seeking information about the trio – all of whom have criticized Lively within their coverage of the case – have been withdrawn.

Lively's team previously noted that the subpoenas were "not accusations of wrongdoing" and instead a normal part of the "discovery process" as her attorneys seek to prove the "untraceable" social media campaign they allege Baldoni's PR team conducted in order to destroy Lively's reputation.