Chappell Roan reveals next single's release date and drops surprise tour news!

Chappell Roan has finally revealed the release date for her highly anticipated single The Subway, including a series of exclusive pop-up shows across the US!

On Monday, the breakout star announced that her new single, The Subway, will officially drop Thursday, July 31, at 8 PM ET – and fans are already losing it.

The Pink Pony Club artist shared the news on social media alongside a dreamy photo of herself surrounded by fiery red hair.

This announcement follows earlier hints she dropped about the long-awaited release of the single, including a recent cryptic New York City ad campaign teasing new music.

Last week, Chappell also revealed a series of exclusive fall pop-up shows in New York, Kansas City, and Los Angeles under the poetic title "Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things."

The intimate tour kicks off with four nights in New York City, followed by stops in Missouri and California:

New York, New York – Sept. 20-24

Kansas City, Missouri – Oct. 3-4

Pasadena, California – Oct. 10-11

"I love these three cities so much + wanted the chance to do something special before going away to write the next album," she shared in the heartfelt post.