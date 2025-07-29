Chappell Roan reveals next single's release date and drops surprise tour news!
New York, New York - Pop sensation Chappell Roan announced the release date for her newest single, The Subway, along with a series of exclusive pop-up shows across the US!
On Monday, the breakout star announced that her new single, The Subway, will officially drop Thursday, July 31, at 8 PM ET – and fans are already losing it.
The Pink Pony Club artist shared the news on social media alongside a dreamy photo of herself surrounded by fiery red hair.
This announcement follows earlier hints she dropped about the long-awaited release of the single, including a recent cryptic New York City ad campaign teasing new music.
Last week, Chappell also revealed a series of exclusive fall pop-up shows in New York, Kansas City, and Los Angeles under the poetic title "Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things."
The intimate tour kicks off with four nights in New York City, followed by stops in Missouri and California:
- New York, New York – Sept. 20-24
- Kansas City, Missouri – Oct. 3-4
- Pasadena, California – Oct. 10-11
"I love these three cities so much + wanted the chance to do something special before going away to write the next album," she shared in the heartfelt post.
She emphasized that accessibility and community are top priorities for the tour, adding that $1 from each ticket will be donated to local organizations supporting trans youth in each city.
