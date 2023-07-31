Madonna gives emotional update after ICU stay: "I realized how lucky I am to be alive"

New York, New York - Madonna looked back at her harrowing health scare with a sweet tribute to her children and loved ones.

Madonna praised her children and other loved ones who stepped up for her when she was hospitalized last month. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/madonna

The 64-year-old pop star said she feels "lucky to be alive" one month after she was hospitalized in the ICU after suffering a bacterial infection.

Madonna reflected on the scary experience on Instagram in a photo dump that featured a snap of herself posing with a gift from her friend and longtime manager, Guy Oseary, as well two pics with two of her six kids - son David Banda and daughter Lourdes Leon.



"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine," the Like A Virgin artist began in the lengthy caption before praising her children for being there for her "when the chips were down."

"I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference," she wrote.

The '80s icon also gave her gratitude to Oseary, who gifted her Andy Warhol's Polaroid picture of Keith Haring in a jacket bearing a painting Michael Jackson's face on the back.