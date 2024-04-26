Madonna reflects on recovering from "near death" hospitalization
Mexico City, Mexico - Music icon Madonna marks her 80th show on the Celebration World Tour this Friday, and away from the big stage, she's taking some time to reflect on the challenging past few months.
Last year, the 65-year-old was hospitalized in the run-up to her tour, with her friend and longtime manager, Guy O'Seary, later announcing that she had been placed in intensive care due to a "serious bacterial infection."
The scare postponed the start of the Celebration tour from July to October 2023.
In December last year, the singer is said to have revealed at a concert that she was even put into a coma during her time at the hospital.
Thankfully, Madonna successfully fought for her life, and in her latest Instagram post, she got emotional as she revealed that her children were what got her through the "near death experience."
Madonna shares gratitude after year of "blood, sweat, and tears"
"Rehearsals began over a year ago with almost a 2 month break waiting for me recover from a near death experience," Madonna wrote in the lengthy caption.
"They never stopped practicing… they never stopped cheering me on and supporting me. [Their] enthusiasm kept me Going!!!," she added.
While Madonna's children attended school, they were also part of the shows themselves: Mercy James played piano, David Banda played guitar, and twins Stella and Ester served as DJs and stage models.
"I think what my children learned the most this year of rehearsing and performing is that if you want to follow your dreams, you have to work hard for them," she said.
"And if all of them choose something different later in life, they will never forget this year of blood, sweat, and tears," the Vogue artist continued. "Nor will I."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/madonna