Madonna reflects on recovering from "near death" hospitalization

Mexico City, Mexico - Music icon Madonna marks her 80th show on the Celebration World Tour this Friday, and away from the big stage, she's taking some time to reflect on the challenging past few months.

Madonna got candid about her "near death experience" last year that postponed her Celebration World Tour, which marks its 80th show on Friday. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/madonna

Last year, the 65-year-old was hospitalized in the run-up to her tour, with her friend and longtime manager, Guy O'Seary, later announcing that she had been placed in intensive care due to a "serious bacterial infection."

The scare postponed the start of the Celebration tour from July to October 2023.

In December last year, the singer is said to have revealed at a concert that she was even put into a coma during her time at the hospital.

Thankfully, Madonna successfully fought for her life, and in her latest Instagram post, she got emotional as she revealed that her children were what got her through the "near death experience."