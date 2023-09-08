Madonna reveals shock injury at Celebration World Tour rehearsals

London, UK - Madonna has hit a roadblock as she prepares to kick off her Celebration World Tour in just a few weeks.

Madonna recently revealed she injured her leg during rehearsals for the Celebration World Tour. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/madonna

The 65-year-old Material Girl singer dropped a major update on tour rehearsals on Tuesday with a photo dump on Instagram.

The first photo revealed Madonna with a full face of glam and curled hair, sipping on a drink, but later snaps revealed an injury she suffered during the practices.

The Vogue artist donned a blue brace on her knee in one image before another showed her assistants caring for her, with the crew members icing her hurt knee as she closed her eyes.

However, Madonna evidently did not let the injury stop her, and she was back on stage with the brace shortly after, as can be seen in another snap.

It's not the first time that the pop star has battled knee problems, as, in 2020, Madonna had to cancel several shows because of it.