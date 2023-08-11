Madonna hypes up Celebration World Tour in sexy new snaps

New York, New York - Madonna may be "dressed up with nowhere to go," but according to her latest Instagram post, that won't be the case for much longer!

Madonna has confirmed that her World Tour is still on the way after her recent hospitalization. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/madonna

On Wednesday, the 64-year-old pop icon confirmed that her anticipated World Tour is still coming after postponing it due to a serious bacterial infection.

The photo dump featured Madonna posing in sultry selfies, including a sexy snapshot of the Vogue artist rocking a black bustier, a sparking necklace, and a full face of glam.

In her other pics, she's seen giving face in a bathroom selfie and sporting a black veil in a bedroom shot.

More snaps in the dump showed an up-close look at her multi-strap boots and a bejeweled tank top that read, "Material Girl."

She captioned the post, "All dressed up and Nowhere to go. But Soon, Very Soon, I'll be traveling to you."