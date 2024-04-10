Madonna's concert takes wild turn as Ricky Martin gets aroused on stage

Miami, Florida - Madonna had singer Ricky Martin living la vida loca at her Miami concert !

Ricky Martin (l.) raised some eyebrows when he was seen on stage at Madonna's Miami concert. © Collage: CINDY ORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/madonna

Fans are convinced that the 57-year-old Latin star got a little "excited" when he joined the 57-year-old hitmaker on stage amid her Celebration tour.

In viral clips, Martin joins Madonna to judge her backup dancers who strutted down the runway in barely-there clothing during a rendition of her track, Vogue.

Yet, the Maria crooner got a surprise from the male and female dancers, who rushed down the stage to give him a lap dance.

The spicy moves from the performers seemingly got Martin excited as fans noticed a big bulge in the Grammy winner's pants, leading to speculation he was aroused during the set.

One user on X tweeted, "Wait a minute Ricky Martin is that a..." along with a shocked-face emoji.

Another fan joked, "Ricky Martin Pitching Tent!"