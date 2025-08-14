Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on Taylor Swift collab: "i know someone who's freaking out"

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter has broken her silence on teaming up with Taylor Swift on the pop star's anticipated 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Sabrina Carpenter (l.) has shared her excitement about collaborating with Taylor Swift on The Life of a Showgirl. © Collage: Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Taylor has tapped her pop princess protégé – who opened numerous shows on The Eras Tour between 2023 and 2024 – to be featured on her record's title track, as she revealed earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Sabrina reposted a photo of The Life of a Showgirl's tracklist to her Instagram, writing underneath, "i know someone who's freaking out and it's me."

She followed that up with a photo of the pair performing together on The Eras Tour, along with a repost of one of Taylor's sultry new snaps from The Life of a Showgirl photoshoot.

"must also point out that," the 25-year-old wrote.

While fans will have to wait until October 3 to hear Taylor and Sabrina's duet, the latter's new album, Man's Best Friend, is set to drop on August 29.