Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan share happy baby news!

Palo Alto, California - Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have welcomed their third child into the world! The multi-billionaire and his wife took to social media to share their baby bliss.

© Ian Tuttle / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In September, the couple announced that their family would soon grow by one.

Now, the Meta CEO announced the birth of his baby girl and shared her name on Instagram with the caption: "Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg!"

"You are such a little blessing," the entrepreneur gushed.

He posted two pics of the baby, one showing little Aurelia looking up at him, the other capturing her nestled in her mother's arms.

The congratulations from friends and followers poured in from all over the world.

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan have been a couple for almost 20 years. They were married in 2012. Their first daughter, Maxima was born in 2015, followed by August in 2017.