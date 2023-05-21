Martin Amis, legendary British author, has passed away

Lake Worth, Florida - British author Martin Amis, whose novels Money and London Fields made him one of the most renowned literary figures of his generation, has died aged 73.

Amis published 14 novels, a memoir, two collections of stories and eight collections of non-fiction works over his lifetime.



He died from cancer of the oesophagus at his home in Florida, his agent Andrew Wylie told the AP news agency.



Born in Oxford in 1949, he was the son of the late Booker Prize-winning writer, Sir Kingsley Amis, who also died age 73 in 1995.

He was educated at schools in the UK, Spain, and the US before later graduating from Exeter College in Oxford where he studied English.

In 1973, he published his first novel, The Rachel Papers, while working as an editorial assistant at the Times Literary Supplement.

In his work he explored current events and the contemporary world as well as key periods in history, notably the Holocaust, which he wrote about in novels such as Time's Arrow and The Zone Of Interest.

Time's Arrow was shortlisted for the Booker Prize, while his 2003 novel Yellow Dog was also longlisted.