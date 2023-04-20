Selling Sunset cast teases season 6 and announces premiere date

Los Angeles, California - After months of silence, the stars of Selling Sunset have unveiled the season six premiere date in a fashion-forward way.

Selling Sunset's sixth season will hit Netflix in May. © Screenshot/Instagram/emmahernan

The moment Selling Sunset stans have been waiting for is finally here as the highly anticipated sixth season has a premiere date.

In a teaser video posted across social media, the ladies of Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae El Moussa (Young), Mary Bonnet (Fitzgerald), and newcomer Bre Tiesi – are seen strutting through a mansion in the Hills in contrasting colors like the icons they are.

First seen in the vid is Chrishell, who rocks a dazzling purple mini dress while confronting some online gossip: "I know people think I'm having a midlife crisis, but I'm having an awakening."



Next up is Chelsea clad in a teal two-piece skirt set, followed by Emma in an orange two-piece pants set, who declares that she is "not in competition with anybody besides myself."

