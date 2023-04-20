Selling Sunset cast teases season 6 and announces premiere date
Los Angeles, California - After months of silence, the stars of Selling Sunset have unveiled the season six premiere date in a fashion-forward way.
The moment Selling Sunset stans have been waiting for is finally here as the highly anticipated sixth season has a premiere date.
In a teaser video posted across social media, the ladies of Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae El Moussa (Young), Mary Bonnet (Fitzgerald), and newcomer Bre Tiesi – are seen strutting through a mansion in the Hills in contrasting colors like the icons they are.
First seen in the vid is Chrishell, who rocks a dazzling purple mini dress while confronting some online gossip: "I know people think I'm having a midlife crisis, but I'm having an awakening."
Next up is Chelsea clad in a teal two-piece skirt set, followed by Emma in an orange two-piece pants set, who declares that she is "not in competition with anybody besides myself."
Selling Sunset's sixth season will go on sans Christine Quinn
Then, the video flashes to Amanza as she's sporting a three-piece silky moss green set while declaring: "I'm in an 'I don't give a f**k' spot about a lot of things I used to give a f**k about," before Heather and Mary take center stage.
Mary, rocking a matching off-white blazer and pants set, immediately addresses the elephant in the room: "I don't think I'll really miss Christine [Quinn], so it's probably for the best that she's gone," she says, before the camera pans to Selling Sunset's season six newcomer and Nick Cannon's ex Bre Tiesi before she states her intentions: "I mean business, I'm about my business, and I am here to f**k this s**t up."
Selling Sunset's sixth season will be available to stream via Netflix on May 19.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/emmahernan