Maya Jama speaks out amid Leonardo DiCaprio romance rumors

London, UK - Leonardo DiCaprio's love life never gets boring! British TV presenter Maya Jama has finally spoken out on rumors that she may be the Wolf of Wall Street star 's latest love interest.

British TV star Maya Jama has denied that she is in a relationship with Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Robyn Beck / AFP

A source previously told The Sun that DiCaprio (48) and Jama (28) have been dating for several weeks.

The insider revealed to the outlet that the two had been seen spending time together in London, New York, and Paris.

But that's not all: a piece of jewelry spotted around Jama's neck fueled further speculation of a possible liaison between the movie star and the TV host.

Maya recently shared a video on her Instagram account showing herself wearing a bikini and a "Leo" necklace, which many fans saw as tantamount to an official relationship announcement.

On Twitter, the Bristol native has now revealed what her necklace is actually all about: "I’ve been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn’t respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now, that is literally my star sign. We are not dating. Move on please."



Jama was born on August 14, 1994, and is, in fact, a Leo.

