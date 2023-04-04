Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Maya Jama an item?

Leonardo DiCaprio has been linked with Maya Jama in new dating rumors. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

An anonymous source told Sun that DiCaprio (48) and Jama (28) have seeing each other for several months.

The insider said the duo partied together in London in February before spending more time together in New York last month. There were also pictures of them leaving a club together with friends in Paris in March.

"They have both recently come out of long-term relationships so neither of them are rushing into anything – they are having fun and seeing how it goes," the source said.

"They live in different countries and Maya has had a long ­distance relationship before and knows it’s tough, so they are taking things a day at a time," they continued.

"Leo has certainly been wooing her though, he loves spending time with her."