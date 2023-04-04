Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Maya Jama an item?
London, UK - Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio has been linked with a potential new love interest: British TV presenter Maya Jama.
An anonymous source told Sun that DiCaprio (48) and Jama (28) have seeing each other for several months.
The insider said the duo partied together in London in February before spending more time together in New York last month. There were also pictures of them leaving a club together with friends in Paris in March.
"They have both recently come out of long-term relationships so neither of them are rushing into anything – they are having fun and seeing how it goes," the source said.
"They live in different countries and Maya has had a long distance relationship before and knows it’s tough, so they are taking things a day at a time," they continued.
"Leo has certainly been wooing her though, he loves spending time with her."
Leonardo DiCaprio denies rumors of possible love affair with Maya Jama
Maya Jama hails from the UK and is a television and radio host.
She currently lives in London and was in a relationship with British rapper Stormzy (29) from 2015 to 2019.
After that, Jama was in a relationship with basketball player Ben Simmons (26). The two were engaged but separated in August 2022.
Also in August 2022, DiCaprio and Camila Morrone (25) called off their five-year relationship.
Whether things might get more serious between DiCaprio and Jama is unclear. According to the Daily Mail, the actor has denied the rumors of a blossoming romance with the TV presenter, while Jama has not yet publicly commented.
DiCaprio has also been linked recently with supermodel Gigi Hadid (27), with the two spotted getting cozy at a pre-Oscars party. Earlier in February, he was dragged for flirting with 19-year-old model Eden Polani.
Cover photo: Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & /Screenshot/Instagram/Maya Jama