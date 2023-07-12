Megan Fox gets tattoo cover-up to leave ex-husband behind

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox seems to have a new tattoo on her midsection, and it's apparently an elaborate cover-up for some ink inspired by her ex-husband.

Megan Fox had her ex-husband's name that was tattooed on her pelvis covered with some new floral and snake-themed ink. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/jesse.tattoo & meganfox

It's always a good day when someone finally gets a tattoo they no longer relate to covered up.

It seems Megan Fox has finally taken the leap to get a much-needed tattoo cover-up, and she's proudly showing it off.

The actor previously had her ex-husband's moniker tatted in an intimate place: her right pelvis area.

But in a photo posted on Instagram by tattoo artist @, it seems the 37-year-old finally made the ink-worthy move to get it covered, and she did so with stellar taste!

In the photo's caption, the artist said: "Coverup tattoo for @meganfox 🐍 Was able to completely hide the old tattoo underneath the new snake and flowers she wanted… very grateful for all of the opportunity tattooing has given me and all of the cool people I’ve met along the way ✌️Thanks for your trust @meganfox ✨."

What used to read "Brian," in reference to her ex Brian Austin Green, has been covered with a delicate design including florals, a gem, and a snake.