Machine Gun Kelly gushes over newborn baby with Megan Fox on AMAs red carpet

Las Vegas, Nevada - Machine Gun Kelly might have royally messed things up with his ex Megan Fox , but he's still "elated" lately and it's all because of a new lady in his life – his baby girl !

Rapper and singer Machine Gun Kelly arrives for the 51st American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

MGK is feeling the love.

At Monday night's 2025 American Music Awards, the 35-year-old told reporters all about his new baby daughter, who was born at the end of March.

When asked about life with a newborn, he told Access Hollywood, "I'm just so elated" and that "it's just awesome."

The Wild Boy artist is clearly overjoyed about the arrival of his and Megan's little one, adding that babies "smell so good."

It seems like MGK missed being the father of a newborn, since his older daughter, Casie, is 15 years old now.

According to her proud papa, the teen just started her first job!

"I was just meant to be a dad," he smiled.

Then E! News sidled over to the artist, who informed them that he wouldn't be staying at the awards ceremony for too long. Alas, dad duty was calling!