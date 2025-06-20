MGK explains meaning behind his and Megan Fox's unusual baby name

New York, New York - Doting dad Machine Gun Kelly has opened up about why he and Megan Fox chose to name their baby girl Saga Blade.

Doting dad Machine Gun Kelly (r.) has opened up about why he and Megan Fox chose to name their baby girl Saga Blade. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 35-year-old musician stopped by the Today show on Friday, where he spilled the sentimental meaning behind his daughter's unique moniker.

"Her journey, the five years of her culmination of coming, disappearing, coming back again, disappearing, coming back again, she's an epic story, and that's what Saga means," he said.

MGK was likely alluding to the couple's experience with pregnancy loss, as Megan revealed in 2023 that she had suffered a miscarriage with another baby girl 10 weeks into her pregnancy.

The Emo Girl artist has also spoken out about the heartbreaking loss, sharing a wood carving in 2024 that he dedicated to the "special soul that [will] be found again."

When she announced her pregnancy with Saga last November, Megan wrote, "nothing is ever really lost. welcome back."

The 37-year-old Jennifer's Body star called it quits with MGK shortly after revealing her pregnancy, but the two have maintained an amicable relationship as new co-parents.