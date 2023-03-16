Megan Thee Stallion shows off natural curls and figure on Instagram!

Los Angeles, California - Superstar Megan Thee Stallion aptly reminded fans why she will always be "that" girl in her new Instagram snaps!

Megan Thee Stallion showed off her weight loss and stunning curls in recent snaps on Instagram! © Collage: screenshot/instagram/theestallion

The 28-year-old rapper has officially kicked off her hot girl summer with spicy new pics as she slowly returns to social media.

In the latest snaps that she posted on Wednesday evening, the Sweetest Pie artist showed off her stunning figure and luxurious natural curls.

The first pic of the photo dump featured Megan make-up free with her full-ebony tresses flowing in the wind as she sported a neon-pink bikini top.

More snaps further highlighted the hip-hop star's natural beauty as she showed off her hourglass figure.

In one shot, while wearing a pair of purple spandex and a hot pink long-sleeve compression shirt, Megan pulled down the waistband of her shorts to show off her abs.

The WAP artist's latest dump follows her red carpet glam at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party, where she rocked a black strapless Bach Mai dress and showed off her natural locks.

