Justin Bieber says he has "hurt others" in cryptic new posts

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber got candid about being "selfish" and hurting others in a new series of cryptic posts.

The 31-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Friday to share several vulnerable posts, the first of which kicked off with him declaring himself "an average flawed guy."

"I've done things that have hurt others," Justin continued. "I continue to do and say things that hurt others unintentionally."

But he took a more optimistic approach as he declared the day a chance "to grow and not be so selfish".

In a subsequent post, the Baby singer confessed, "I sometimes think im gonna get exposed if I tell people how selfish I am. Like if I admitted that, maybe people wouldn't like me or trust me."

But by the end, he surmised that by being "more honest" about himself, he would find "more freedom" in his life.

Another post featured an image of a bird with a lengthy caption where Justin wrote, "Only god can remove the greed and selfishness from our hearts. Trying harder won't work. Cuz I tried lol."



The Peaches artist's confessions are just the latest strange posts he's shared amid widespread speculation around his mental health and well-being.