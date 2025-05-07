Megan Thee Stallion reveals the major Met Gala rule she broke!

New York, New York - Megan Thee Stallion snuck her phone inside the 2025 Met Gala , but will she get reprimanded for breaking Anna Wintour's cardinal rule?

The Hiss hitmaker broke the Vogue editor-in-chief's policy by filming inside the Met while critiquing the event's cuisine, with the help of fellow rapper Doechii and WNBA star Angel Reese.

Megan's Instagram clip, captioned, "Hottie Cam in thee MET GALA," first featured the trio eating cornbread and caviar, which they all liked, with the Cobra rapper adding, "I said it was good. She didn't believe me," pointing to Angel.

Next on the menu were the white truffle lobster roll, vegan lox, curry chicken bites, and hamachi sushi – but Megan didn't care for the vegan lox.

Later, the 30-year-old artist posed with Tessa Thompson, Angela Bassett, and Tracee Ellis Ross, while admitting that she "snuck" her phone into the exclusive event.

Megan said, "We're not supposed to have our phones," as Tracee laughed and added, "Not at all. Put your phone away."