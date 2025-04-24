Megan Thee Stallion gets the hotties buzzing with new tease

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion has some new music on the way for the hotties!

Megan Thee Stallion has a new single on the way for the hotties and teased the song on Instagram. © Screenshot/Instagram/@theestallion

Everyone's favorite hottie announced her new single, Whenever, is coming this Friday and shared some spicy artwork to celebrate the drop!

On Thursday, Meg dropped movie-poster style images via her Instagram, where the Hiss hitmaker rocked a two-piece denim set and matching cowboy hat with a chessboard, a car, and a pair of folks with fish heads in the background.

She captioned the snaps, "NEW MUSIC AT MIDNIGHT HOTTIES. ANOTHER HOT GIRL PRODUCTION ONLY A FEW MORE HOURS UNTIL "WHENEVER" IS OUT.

The day prior, Meg dropped another teaser for the song with a brief clip of herself driving on the desert road while flaunting her cherry-red nails.

Clearly, the track pays homage to the Cobra artist's Texas roots, much like her unforgettable Coachella performance during the festival's first weekend.