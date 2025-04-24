Megan Thee Stallion gets the hotties buzzing with new tease
Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion has some new music on the way for the hotties!
Everyone's favorite hottie announced her new single, Whenever, is coming this Friday and shared some spicy artwork to celebrate the drop!
On Thursday, Meg dropped movie-poster style images via her Instagram, where the Hiss hitmaker rocked a two-piece denim set and matching cowboy hat with a chessboard, a car, and a pair of folks with fish heads in the background.
She captioned the snaps, "NEW MUSIC AT MIDNIGHT HOTTIES. ANOTHER HOT GIRL PRODUCTION ONLY A FEW MORE HOURS UNTIL "WHENEVER" IS OUT.
The day prior, Meg dropped another teaser for the song with a brief clip of herself driving on the desert road while flaunting her cherry-red nails.
Clearly, the track pays homage to the Cobra artist's Texas roots, much like her unforgettable Coachella performance during the festival's first weekend.
Megan shut Coachella down with her star-studded sets, which included a lineup of special guests like Victoria Monet and Queen Latifah. Now, it would seem that the rapper is ready to debut this year's summer anthem on Friday, April 25!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@theestallion