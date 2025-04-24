Megan Thee Stallion gets the hotties buzzing with new tease

Attention hotties! Megan Thee Stallion has announced her newest single, Whenever, is dropping this Friday following her star-studded Coachella performance.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion has some new music on the way for the hotties!

Megan Thee Stallion has a new single on the way for the hotties and teased the song on Instagram.
Megan Thee Stallion has a new single on the way for the hotties and teased the song on Instagram.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@theestallion

Everyone's favorite hottie announced her new single, Whenever, is coming this Friday and shared some spicy artwork to celebrate the drop!

On Thursday, Meg dropped movie-poster style images via her Instagram, where the Hiss hitmaker rocked a two-piece denim set and matching cowboy hat with a chessboard, a car, and a pair of folks with fish heads in the background.

She captioned the snaps, "NEW MUSIC AT MIDNIGHT HOTTIES. ANOTHER HOT GIRL PRODUCTION ONLY A FEW MORE HOURS UNTIL "WHENEVER" IS OUT.

Britney Spears reveals never-before-seen hip tattoo in new viral vid
Britney Spears Britney Spears reveals never-before-seen hip tattoo in new viral vid

The day prior, Meg dropped another teaser for the song with a brief clip of herself driving on the desert road while flaunting her cherry-red nails.

Clearly, the track pays homage to the Cobra artist's Texas roots, much like her unforgettable Coachella performance during the festival's first weekend.

Megan shut Coachella down with her star-studded sets, which included a lineup of special guests like Victoria Monet and Queen Latifah. Now, it would seem that the rapper is ready to debut this year's summer anthem on Friday, April 25!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@theestallion

More on Megan Thee Stallion: