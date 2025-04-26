Did Megan Thee Stallion diss Cardi B in her new single, Whenever?

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion dropped a fiery new track , Whenever, but fans are theorizing that she may have sneakingly dissed Cardi B !

Megan Thee Stallion's (r.) new song, Whenever, has fans assuming that she sneakily dissed Cardi B (l.) © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib & @theestallion

The Texas-native took fans to the desert and inside a fish tank in her song's accompanying music video that was dropped on Friday.

Meg delivered eye-popping choreography while defiantly calling out her haters with her eye-raising lyrics in the new single.

The Cocky Af rapper raps in one particular bar, "If she write her own s***, then we finna see (Hmm) / N**** know that my pen never out of ink."

While Meg didn't drop names, fans are assuming that the line could've been a diss towards the Bodak Yellow rapper!

The female hip-hop stars previously collaborated on the track, WAP – but the Houston hottie opted out of performing the chart-topping single during her Coachella takeover, leading to worries that the ladies are beefing.