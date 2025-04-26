Did Megan Thee Stallion diss Cardi B in her new single, Whenever?
Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion dropped a fiery new track, Whenever, but fans are theorizing that she may have sneakingly dissed Cardi B!
The Texas-native took fans to the desert and inside a fish tank in her song's accompanying music video that was dropped on Friday.
Meg delivered eye-popping choreography while defiantly calling out her haters with her eye-raising lyrics in the new single.
The Cocky Af rapper raps in one particular bar, "If she write her own s***, then we finna see (Hmm) / N**** know that my pen never out of ink."
While Meg didn't drop names, fans are assuming that the line could've been a diss towards the Bodak Yellow rapper!
The female hip-hop stars previously collaborated on the track, WAP – but the Houston hottie opted out of performing the chart-topping single during her Coachella takeover, leading to worries that the ladies are beefing.
Earlier this month, Cardi gushed over Meg during her X Spaces live chat and called her a "relatable" artist. Neither ladies have addressed the line yet, but keep checking back with us for updates!
