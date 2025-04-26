Did Megan Thee Stallion diss Cardi B in her new single, Whenever?

Megan Thee Stallion's newest song, Whenever, has caused a stir on the internet as fans are alleging that the Houston hottie may have dissed Cardi B!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion dropped a fiery new track, Whenever, but fans are theorizing that she may have sneakingly dissed Cardi B!

Megan Thee Stallion's (r.) new song, Whenever, has fans assuming that she sneakily dissed Cardi B (l.)
The Texas-native took fans to the desert and inside a fish tank in her song's accompanying music video that was dropped on Friday.

Meg delivered eye-popping choreography while defiantly calling out her haters with her eye-raising lyrics in the new single.

The Cocky Af rapper raps in one particular bar, "If she write her own s***, then we finna see (Hmm) / N**** know that my pen never out of ink."

While Meg didn't drop names, fans are assuming that the line could've been a diss towards the Bodak Yellow rapper!

The female hip-hop stars previously collaborated on the track, WAP – but the Houston hottie opted out of performing the chart-topping single during her Coachella takeover, leading to worries that the ladies are beefing.

Earlier this month, Cardi gushed over Meg during her X Spaces live chat and called her a "relatable" artist. Neither ladies have addressed the line yet, but keep checking back with us for updates!

