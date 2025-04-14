Megan Thee Stallion shuts down Coachella with star-studded girl squad line-up!

Indio, California - Megan Thee Stallion brought out some of her superstar gal pals during her Sunday set at Coachella ! Here's what went down.

Megan Thee Stallion (c.) stunned at weekend one of Coachella with a star-studded female line-up. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 30-year-old Grammy-winner wrapped weekend one for the music festival with an electrifying performance.

Meg kicked off her set with the tracks Ungrateful and Thot Sh** while surrounded by dancers dressed in leather jackets and cowboy hats – a nod to her Houston roots.

The rapper first sported a fur coat that was removed by her dancers, which revealed a two-piece leather suit underneath.

Despite a brief technical mishap, Meg shocked the crowd with her surprise guests.

The first was fellow female rap star Queen Latifah, who performed her song U.N.I.T.Y. and hopped on Meg's single Plan B.

Next, Victoria Monet appeared to perform Spin and On My Mama, followed by Ciara who twerked with Meg to a mashup of their songs Roc Steady and Goodies.