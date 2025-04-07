Cardi B gushes about her "relatable" rap besties Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B is out here in these internet streets supporting her fellow rap girlies, and it's a beautiful thing to see.

In a recent X Spaces live chat, the Bodak Yellow artist talked to her fans about how being a successful rapper isn't just about writing good lyrics.

According to Cardi, it's also very important to stay relatable – and she pulled out a few examples by naming Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla.

"[Megan] looks like one of those girls that is like you, that’s like, 'Yo, I have to make it… I have to go to school,'" Cardi said.

"Because not everybody lives my lifestyle, not everybody is a gangmember, ex-gangmember, stripper…whatever the f**k, like me. Not everybody relates to my lifestyle, but everybody can relate to her lifestyle," she added.

Then she shouted out GloRilla, saying that she "reminds me of some girl that I f**k with, party with, smoke with… it’s like a relatable thing... You feel like you kinda know her lifestyle because you lived that lifestyle."