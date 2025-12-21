Megan Thee Stallion seeks to permanently silence blogger Milagro Gramz with new legal move

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion wants to prevent Milagro Gramz from ever speaking about her online again!

Megan Thee Stallion (pictured) has filed a permanent injunction against Milagro Gramz after winning her defamation suit against the blogger.

Per Complex, the Hiss rapper has requested a permanent injunction to prevent the blogger from cyberstalking her in a new filing.

Megan claims that she suffered "substantial emotional distress" from the reporter, which has caused a "reasonable fear for her physical safety and health."

"An injunction is essential to protect Ms. Pete against the threat of harm posed to her safety and well-being by Defendant's conduct," the doc reads.

The Grammy-winner added that if Gramz (born Milagro Cooper) isn't prevented from speaking on her, she could "suffer irreparable harm" perpetuated by Cooper and her "mob" of followers.

If granted, the injunction's effects would include: preventing Gramz from having any contact with Megan, whether written or in person, keeping Gramz at least 500 feet from Megan at all times for a five-year period, and stopping Gramz from releasing any personal information about Megan.