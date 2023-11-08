Olivia Rodrigo's music takes center stage in first Mean Girls trailer

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has provided the anthem for the first look at the highly-anticipated musical remake of 2004's Mean Girls.

Olivia Rodrigo's (r) hit get him back! was featured in the first trailer for 2024's Mean Girls. © Collage: Screenshot/Paramount Pictures & Instagram/oliviarodrigo

Get in, losers!

The first full look at the 2024 Gen-Z reboot of Mean Girls arrived on Wednesday, with the 20-year-old singer's hit get him back! giving the perfect teen angst backdrop for the trailer.

The upcoming movie, which will hit theaters on January 12, stars Angourie Rice as Cady Heron and Renée Rapp as Regina George and is based on the stage musical that opened on Broadway in 2018.

Rounding out the film's cast are returning stars Tiny Fey (Ms. Norbury) and Tim Meadows (Principal Duvall), along with Auli'i Cravalho (Janis), Jaquel Spivey (Damian), Avantika Vandanapu (Karen), Bebe Wood (Gretchen), and The Summer I Turned Pretty star Christopher Briney (Aaron).

Olivia's latest movie music moment is one of many recent soundtrack features, most notably a new original song written for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes titled Can't Catch Me Now.