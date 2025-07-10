Is Megan Thee Stallion secretly dating NBA star Klay Thompson?

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson (l.) have sparked dating rumors after the NBA star was seemingly spotted in the rapper's bikini snaps. © Collage: Photo bySAM HODDE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Copy & Screenshot/Instagram/theestallion

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old Houston rapper dropped some steamy bikini images on Instagram, but eagle-eyed fans noticed something unexpected amid the sexy carousel of pics!

While Meg flaunted her toned body in a barely-there, light-green set, a man casually sitting on a lounge chair is also seen within the slideshow.

Though it hasn't been confirmed by the Hiss hitmaker, the unknown fella appears to be the Dallas Mavericks player!

Now, the hotties are buzzing with questions and comments, with some already giving the alleged romance their stamp of approval.

Again, nothing has been confirmed by Meg or Klay, especially since the Sweetest Pie rapper was last reported to be dating Torrey Craig.

Yet in January, the 34-year-old Chicago Bulls power forward was caught up in a cheating scandal after a model named Jasmine Elizabeth accused him of sliding into her DMs!