Is Megan Thee Stallion secretly dating NBA star Klay Thompson?
Los Angeles, California - Attention hotties! Does Megan Thee Stallion have a summer love brewing with NBA star Klay Thompson?
On Wednesday, the 30-year-old Houston rapper dropped some steamy bikini images on Instagram, but eagle-eyed fans noticed something unexpected amid the sexy carousel of pics!
While Meg flaunted her toned body in a barely-there, light-green set, a man casually sitting on a lounge chair is also seen within the slideshow.
Though it hasn't been confirmed by the Hiss hitmaker, the unknown fella appears to be the Dallas Mavericks player!
Now, the hotties are buzzing with questions and comments, with some already giving the alleged romance their stamp of approval.
Again, nothing has been confirmed by Meg or Klay, especially since the Sweetest Pie rapper was last reported to be dating Torrey Craig.
Yet in January, the 34-year-old Chicago Bulls power forward was caught up in a cheating scandal after a model named Jasmine Elizabeth accused him of sliding into her DMs!
Has the Grammy-winning rapper moved on with another NBA baller? Stay tuned to see if things heat up between Megan and Klay!
Cover photo: Collage: Photo bySAM HODDE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Copy & Screenshot/Instagram/theestallion