How does Kim Kardashian feel about Pete Davidson's baby news?

Los Angeles, California - Here's how Kim Kardashian is reportedly handling her ex Pete Davidson's baby news!

Kim Kardashian's alleged feelings on Pete Davidson (l.) expecting his first child have been revealed. © Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP

An insider spilled to Star Magazine on Wednesday that the 44-year-old multi-hyphenate mogul is "trying not to be bitter" over the 31-year-old comedian expecting his first child with Elsie Hewitt.

The tipster tattled that Kim "has sent him a text to say congrats, but there's no doubt it still stings."

Per the source, The Kardashians star "fell so hard for Pete," adding, "It's still the only serious relationship she's had since the divorce from Kanye West."



Kim, who split from Pete after dating between 2021 and 2022, was "totally devastated," the insider shared, claiming that she had "a faint flicker of hope that their journey wasn't totally done."

But, they noted that the American Horror Story star is "accepting it as the final nail in the coffin."