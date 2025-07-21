Megan Thee Stallion gets physical with NBA boo Klay Thompson in viral workout
Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson dropped a look at their joint gym time with a cute workout video!
On Sunday, the newly official couple continued hard-launching their romance with a look at their day at the gym, narrated by both the rapper and the NBA star.
The Instagram post began with Meg and Klay posing in front of a mirror in the gym, with the "hot girl coach" boasting about working out with her "man."
The pair began their set by lifting weights, tossing a ball back and forth while on the floor, and doing planks.
The Mamushi rapper jokingly shared, "We had to do these godd**n Russian twists, throwing the ball thingamajigs, and I don't really like how he was throwing the ball to me, because I feel like he was plotting on my downfall, wanting me to miss."
The Dallas Mavericks player added, "She was better than me," before the lovebirds erupted into laughter.
Megan and Klay, who first sparked dating rumors earlier this month, made their red carpet debut at the rapper's Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala, where she gushed about how "kind" the athlete is!
