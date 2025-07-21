Megan Thee Stallion gets physical with NBA boo Klay Thompson in viral workout

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson dropped a look at their joint gym time with a cute workout video!

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson (l.) documented their intense workout in a cute gym video. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

On Sunday, the newly official couple continued hard-launching their romance with a look at their day at the gym, narrated by both the rapper and the NBA star.

The Instagram post began with Meg and Klay posing in front of a mirror in the gym, with the "hot girl coach" boasting about working out with her "man."

The pair began their set by lifting weights, tossing a ball back and forth while on the floor, and doing planks.

The Mamushi rapper jokingly shared, "We had to do these godd**n Russian twists, throwing the ball thingamajigs, and I don't really like how he was throwing the ball to me, because I feel like he was plotting on my downfall, wanting me to miss."

The Dallas Mavericks player added, "She was better than me," before the lovebirds erupted into laughter.